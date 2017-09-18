Micromax recently announced the success of its Bharat 2 smartphone, which sold handsomely in India over the last few months. The Indian smartphone brand sold 20 lakh units of Bharat 2 smartphones over a period of 5 months, and Micromax is looking to replicate the success with new smartphones.

While Bharat 2's low price tag of Rs 3,499 made it quite attractive to shoppers, Micromax is making sure its two new smartphones – Bharat 3 and Bharat 4 – hold similar appeal. Launched at less than Rs 5,000, Micromax Bharat 3 and Bharat 4 smartphones come with a few highlights.

Both smartphones have a lot in common. The Bharat 3 and Bharat 4 smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, support 22 Indian languages, OTG, 4G VoLTE and have 5MP cameras with LED flash on both sides. The phones boast a unique Smart Key to take screenshots, click pictures and more.

The Bharat 3 and Bharat 4 smartphones are also powered by the same MediaTek MT6737 quad-core chipset, which is paired with 1GB RAM, and that's where the similarities between the two phones end.

Micromax Bharat 3 is priced at Rs 4,499 and the Bharat 4 costs Rs 4,999. Bharat 4 comes with 16GB storage, expandable up to 32GB, and a 2,500mAh removable battery. Bharat 3, on the other hand, comes with 8GB storage, also expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot, and a smaller 2,000mAh removable battery.

Another key difference between the two phones is the display. The Bharat 3 sports a 4.5-inch display with a 480x854 pixel resolution, while the Bharat 4 has a bigger 5-inch screen with a higher screen resolution of 720x1280 pixels.

In our view, the Bharat 4 seems more worthy as it offers a bigger display, battery and offers more storage, all for just Rs. 500 extra. Buyers can easily pick up the new Bharat smartphones from retail stores across India starting Monday.