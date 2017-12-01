Micromax is one of the oldest and most-reputed Indian smartphone brands out there, but the foray of Chinese brands like Xiaomi and others have threatened its dominance in the country. After taking a brief step back from the cut-throat race, Micromax is bringing its A-game into the race and the latest handset is an example of that.

Continuing the success of the Bharat series, Micromax welcomed yet another ultra-affordable smartphone called the Bharat 5 on Friday. The timing of this new product launch couldn't be more perfect as Bharat 5 is targeted towards the budget-conscious shoppers – same as Xiaomi's latest "Desh Ka Smartphone" Redmi 5A.

Micromax Bharat 5 is being promoted as the product with the "power of 5" and everything about the handset is built around that.

"Data affordability, connectivity and ease of using technology are the three barriers for the users to get a connected experience. With Bharat series, Micromax is truly helping the Indian consumers be digitally connected and make their experience more affordable and accessible. Bharat 5, like its predecessors, will truly drive the next phase of smartphone adoption in the country, as a smartphone with 5000mAh battery is pivotal for a market like India where the tier 3-4 cities still face severe power outage issues," Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax, said in a statement.

The Power of 5

Besides adding the number 5 in the name, Micromax has smartly chosen the features to align with its marketing strategy.

Micromax Bharat 5 comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, which promises up to two days of battery life with mixed usage and has 21 days of standby.

Bharat 5 features a 5MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front snapper, both equipped with LED flash for better low-light photography.

Bharat 5 sports a 5.2-inch HD IPS display, surrounded by usual bezels to accommodate capacitive navigation buttons below and front camera, proximity sensor and earpiece above.

Micromax has also priced the Bharat 5 smartphone at Rs 5,555 – in line with the phone's "power of 5" tagline.

Finally, to round off these "power of 5" elements of Micromax Bharat 5, the company partnered with Vodafone to offer 50GB worth free data with the purchase of the handset. Buyers will get 10GB additional data with recharge for 1GB data per month for 5 months.

Beyond the 'Power of 5'

The spec-sheet doesn't end just here. Micromax Bharat 5 is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, which is paired with 1GB RAM, Android Nougat and 16GB expandable storage up to 64GB. The new handset will be available across all retail stores in India.

Micromax has no intention to end the "power of 5" with just Bharat 5 smartphone. There are going to be two more models succeeding the Bharat 5 – namely Bharat 5 Plus and Bharat 5 Pro – that are going to be launched in the next 2 months.