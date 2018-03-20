The 2018 Miami Open is the 34th edition of the men's and women's tennis tournament that will be played between March 19 and April 1. Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 6–3, 6–4 in last year's final to win the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 of the calendar year.

Former tennis star Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic have won the Miami Open on six occasions and the duo hold the record for most number of men's singles titles. Federer has won it on three occasions, winning it in 2005, 2006 and 2017.

Federer lost the 2018 Indian Wells final to Juan Martin Del Potro. The world No.1 will be looking to bounce back in Miami following his first defeat of this year. He is one of the tournament favorites, along with Djokovic.

Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov, and Kevin Anderson are other big names to take part in this year's Miami Masters. Nadal and Andy Murray are currently on the sidelines, recovering from their respective injuries.

It should be seen whether Djokovic will surpass Agassi to win more men's singles titles or will Federer clinch his fourth title in Miami. The Argentine, Del Potro, can challenge the two for the title on April 1.

Who is playing in 2018 Miami Open

Roger Federer Novak Djokovic Juan Martin Del Potro Marin Cilic Grigor Dimitrov Kevin Anderson Alexander Zverev David Goffin

How to watch live

All the matches in India will be telecasted on Sony ESPN. Mobile and tablet users can watch the match live on Sony Liv app. Laptop users can stream via Sony Liv's official website and also on the BNP Paribas' official website. Click here for the link.