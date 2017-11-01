Rumours were rife that former adult star Mia Khalifa was finally setting her foot in India by working in Malayalam movie Chunkzz 2. Director Omar Lulu claimed that she has been approached, but she is yet to give her consent. To everybody's surprise, the news has apparently turned out to be an attempt by the filmmaker to garner free publicity for his forthcoming film.

Mia Khalifa's PR team has told Bollywoodlife that the reports of her Malayalam debut are false and she has not been approached for a Malayalam film at the first place which clearly indicates that Omar Lulu was trying to gain publicity for his Chunkzz 2 by using her name.

On his social media page, Omar Lulu had claimed that he was in touch with her team. His entire post can be read here:

"Hi guys, My inbox is inundated with a host of messages asking about Mia Khalifa's entry to the Malayalam film industry and I think I gotta shed some lights on what is happening. We were in talk with one of the Bollywood companies to rope in Mia Khalifa for Chunks 2 The conclusion which is expected to release in 2018. Based on my conversation with the company, they told that they would get the date of her and I was asked to wait for a week to get the clear picture about Mia's debute and I mentioned the same on FB. Looks like they are trying to get hold of Mia's rep and I'm still waiting for the final confirmation from them. At the moment nothing is confirmed and I would surely be keeping you all in the loop! Thanks a lot "

It was speculated that Mia will be seen doing a character role as well as an item number in the adult comedy movie. She had responded to the offer in an affirmative tone but is yet to sign the project on the dotted lines.