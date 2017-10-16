George Clooney, Meryl Streep to Jennifer Lawrence: Hollywood stars speak out against Harvey Weinstein Close
'Me Too' is currently trending on social media platforms. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations, thousands of men and women are tweeting their sexual harassment story to shed light on the matter.

Actress Alyssa Milano initiated a viral Twitter campaign
Actress Alyssa Milano (Commando, Charmed) initiated the social media campaign late on Sunday as she urged people to reply to her on Twitter with 'me too' if they had ever been sexually assaulted or harassed.

Several actresses including Anna Paquin (X-Men), Debra Messing (Will & Grace) and Laura Dreyfuss (Glee) have responded to Milano's tweet to spread the issue.

Many men also joined the viral social media campaign by putting a tweet.

According to The Guardian, at least 8,000 women replied to the tweet while several others shared the notion on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

