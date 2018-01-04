The joy of Vijay fans will be doubled this Pongal as his recent blockbuster is gearing up for its first television premiere, within three months of its release.

Zee Tamil, which has acquired the satellite rights of Mersal, has announced the news about its first TV premiere on Twitter. It was grandly welcomed by the fans of Vijay and the post has so far garnered 1,600 retweets along with 4,300 likes. However, the timing of its premiere is yet to be announced.

Pongal is a major festival for Tamils. Screening movies of popular stars in TV is quite common among Tamil GECs (General Entertainment Channels). The TV viewership often spikes during the festival time.

Coming to Mersal, the Atlee Kumar-directorial has turned out to be the biggest hit of Vijay's career at the box office. The movie has grossed over Rs 250 at the worldwide box office.

Mersal is in the fifth place in the all-time highest grossing movies of South India. The list is dominated by multilingual films with two-part Baahubali series in the first two positions which minted Rs 1,700+ crore and Rs 600+ crore at the global box office. It is followed by Rajinikanth's films Kabali (Rs 286 crore) and Enthiran - The Robot (Rs 290 crore).

Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen are the female leads in the movie, which has SJ Suryah in the role of a villain.

It is a thriller in which a man seeks revenge against people who killed his parents. The story is laced with a message and attempts to expose how the health industry fleece money from people.

The positive word-of-mouth and unnecessary controversy around some critical comments on GST and demonetisation helped the movie to strike gold at the box office.