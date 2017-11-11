Mersal has completed 25 days in theatres. And it was an eventful run, with controversies, protests and nation wide debate kicked off by Vijay's criticism on GST in the film. And it seems the troubles are far from over for the makers. The latest one is a notice sent by the Tamil Nadu Producers' Council alleging plagiarism.

Five Star Kathiresan, who has acquired the remake rights of Rajinikanth's Moondru Mugam, has reportedly accused Atlee Kumar of stealing the story from the classic. He has taken the issue to the Tamil Nadu Producers' Council, which in turn served the notice to the director.

It may be recalled that Kathiresan had announced his plans to remake the movie with Raghava Lawrence in the lead role in 2016. But his decision to send notice to Atlee three weeks after the film's release has come as a surprise.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth watched Mersal and praised the film a few days back. "Important topic addressed... Well done !!! Congratulations team #Mersal [sic]," Rajinikanth tweeted.

It has to be noted that some film critics had pointed out that the story of Mersal has resemblances to Moondru Mugam and Kamal Haasan's Apoorva Sagodharargal.

The director is yet to respond to the allegations made by Five Star Kathiresan.

This is the latest trouble that Mersal is facing after coming under attack from the BJP over a couple of dialogues on GST and demonetisation. The film allegedly had difficulties in getting clearance from the regional censor board in Andhra.

Prior to the release, a case had been filed against the makers over the title issue and the petitioner had sought a permanent injunction restraining the makers from using the title - Mersal. After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the case was dismissed by the Madras High Court.

Vijay plays triple roles in Mersal, which has Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen in the female leads. Sri Thenandal Films-produced flick was released on 18 October on the occasion of Diwali festival and has collected over Rs 230 crore at the worldwide box office.