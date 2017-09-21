The first teaser from Vijay's much-hyped movie Mersal will be unveiled on Thursday, September 21. It is a short video that will highlight one of the characters played by Ilayathalapathy in the Atlee Kumar-directed film.

The teaser release is coinciding with the birthday celebrations of Atlee Kumar, who turns 30 on Thursday. Also, the auspicious Navaratri has begun on Thursday, which is another strong reason why the makers locked this date for the unveiling of the Mersal promo video, say sources.

The fans are awaiting the release of the teaser with bated breath. They have already started sharing their expectations about the clip on Twitter using multiple hashtags with the hopes that the clip sets YouTube on fire.

The teaser of Mersal is expected to give an outline of one of the characters. The clip is believed to be packed with "mass" elements.

Mersal is the second union of Vijay with Atlee after their hit film Theri. Ilayathalapathy is believed to be playing triple roles — a magician, a village headman and a doctor — in Mersal.

While Nithya Menen will be pairing up with the father's character, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha will be romancing the sons in Mersal.

SJ Surya — Vijay's friend and director who gave the actor a hit in the form of Khushi — is playing the baddie in Mersal. There are big names like Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Rajendran and Yogi Babu in the supporting roles.

AR Rahman has composed the music, GK Vishnu has handled the cinematography and Ruben has edited the film bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films.

Mersal hits the screens in October.