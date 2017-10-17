Vijay will double the joy of Diwali festival among Tamilians with his latest movie Mersal, which is releasing on Wednesday, October 18. The movie reunites Atlee Kumar with Ilayathalapathy after their super hit film Theri in 2014.

Cast and Crew

Kajal Aggarwal had paired up with Vijay in films like Thuppakki and Jilla, while Samantha had romanced the actor in Theri. They have teamed up with him along with Nithya Menen in Atlee Kumar's film.

SJ Suryah, who was recently seen as a sadist villain in Mahesh Babu's Spyder, will be seen as the antagonist in the flick, which has Sathyaraj, Rajendran, Yogi Babu, Cheenu Mohan and others in the cast. Vadivelu, who shared an amazing chemistry with Vijay in films like Pokkiri, Friends and Bhagavathi will be sharing screen space after a gap of six years. They were last seen together in Kaavalan.

Two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman has scored the music for Mersal. Aalaporaan Tamizhan, Neethanae and Macho songs have struck the chord with the listeners. The film has GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing. Their good works are evident in the teasers of the film.

Story:

The story of Mersal revolves around three characters -- a village man, a magician and a doctor. The action thriller tries to expose the corruption rooted in the health industry. How the magician and doctor try to address the issue will be narrated in two hours and 47 minutes.

Expectations:

The expectations are high considering the success of Vijay and Atlee's previous works. Also, the teasers have left a good impact on the viewers. It becomes evident after the movie did record-breaking pre-release business and the advance booking for tickets met with a stupendous response.

Reviews:

Mersal will have premieres at overseas centres on Tuesday evening, October 17. Here, we bring to you the response of the viewers: