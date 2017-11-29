Vijay Antony, who seems to have learnt something from the controversy surrounding Mersal, has revealed why he replaced the word GST with EMI in a song from Indrasena / Annadurai.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay's recent release Mersal had a controversial dialogue on Goods and Services Tax (GST), which mocked at the NDA government's policy.

Some BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu raised voice against the makers and asked them to remove the scene. The issue created a lot of buzz not only in south India but also on national media.

The song from Annadurai, which is dubbed and released in Telugu as Indrasena, had a mention of the word GST, but the makers replaced it with EMI.

It was rumoured that the producers were scared their film might face problems from the censor board due to the use of the word GST, and that's why they used the word EMI instead.

In an interview to 123Telugu, Vijay Antony said: "As an individual everyone has their own opinion but coordinating every department and running the country is not a small task. Our intention is not to project GST is wrong way but due to a major controversy raised due to a recent film, the censor board has asked to replace it with an alternative word."

Annadurai is a family action-drama, released in Telugu as Indrasena along with the original version on November 30.

Vijay Antony is playing the double role, while Diana Champika, Mahima, Jewel Mary, Radharavi, Kaali Venkat, Nalini Kanth and Rindu Ravi appear in other important roles in the film.