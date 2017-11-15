After breaking several records, Vijay's Mersal is aiming to set a new benchmark at the worldwide box office. With the release of its Telugu version Adirindi, the industry is now looking forward to see whether it will reach Rs 250-crore mark.

In the history of South Indian cinema, only four movies have zoomed past Rs 250-crore mark. Rajinikanth's Enthiran was the first movie to register its name in the club and it is followed by Baahubali 1, Kabali and Baahubali 2.

Baahubali 2 has occupied the first place in the highest-grossing South Indian movies by earning more than Rs 1,700 crore and its first instalment Baahubali (over Rs 600 crore) is in the second position. Enthiran (around Rs 290 crore), Kabali (around Rs 286 crore) and I (Rs 240 crore) are in the next three places.

Now, the industry is hoping that Mersal becomes the fifth South Indian movie to enter Rs 250-crore club although it is unlikely to surpass the collection of Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Kabali.

So far, Mersal has minted over Rs 235 crore. The collection of the Tamil version has slowed down across the globe. However, the Telugu version, which was released recently, has opened to a good response.

The movie is now being called as the biggest opener of Kollywood in Tamil Nadu.

Mersal brings together Atlee Kumar with Vijay after their blockbuster Theri. The latest movie has Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen as the female leads. It is the 100th film of the reputed production house, Sri Thenandal Films.

Vijay plays triple roles in Mersal. The film raises serious questions about the health sector and how it has become a money-minting industry.

The movie has sparked controversy post its release over its critical comments on demonetisation, GST (Goods and Service Tax) and Digital India.