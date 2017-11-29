The business of Vijay's Mersal has completely slowed down in Chennai, but the movie has earned 'blockbuster' status at the box office in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Mersal was released on October 18 to gigantic crowds during Diwali. The hype translated into earth-shattering collection on the first day as it earned over Rs 1.50 crore. In the next few days, the Tamil movie retained the high occupancy rates in theatres as it minted over Rs 6.86 crore in five days in Chennai.

The controversy surrounding a few dialogues in the movie and good word-of-mouth ensured that the momentum was carried forward in the next week. As a result, Mersal ended its second weekend by collecting Rs 2.35 crore to take its total collection to Rs 11.96 crore.

The Vijay-starrer raked in Rs 97.97 lakh from 234 shows in its third weekend and ended its third weekend at Rs 13.87 crore.

After ruling the Chennai box office for three consecutive weeks, Mersal has its numero uno position to new releases Nayanthara's Arram and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Ippadi Vellum in its fourth weekend. The Vijay-starrer raked in Rs 21.91 lakh from 93 shows to take its total collection to Rs 14.46 crore.

In the next two weekends, Mersal has collected Rs 5.55 lakh from 42 shows and Rs 4.12 lakh from 30 shows, respectively.

So far, Mersal has earned Rs 14.71 crore and most likely to end its run in many screens this week. This will remain the second highest grossing movie in Chennai after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which raked in over Rs 18 crore.

Mersal is directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Sri Thenandal Films. Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen play female leads in the flick, which has SJ Suryah in the role of villain.