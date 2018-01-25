Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal achieved an important milestone on Thursday, January 25. The Tamil film, which was dubbed into Telugu as Adirindi, is completing its 100-day run in theatres.

"Thanks to the entire #Mersal team & #ThalapathyFans for making #TSL100 such a memorable film for us @ThenandalFilms MuraliRamasamy4 @actorvijay @Atlee_dir @arrahman #NithyaMenen @Lyricist_Vivek #Mersal100Days #Thalapathy #Mass #FanLuv ????????????. [sic]" Hema Rukmani, the CEO of production house Sri Thenandal Films, shared her excitement on Twitter.

The film is still being run in some screens in Tamil Nadu.

Released on October 18 on the occasion of Diwali, the film had a massive pre-release buzz. Upon releasing, Mersal garnered fairly positive reviews.

On the first day, the Vijay-starrer minted an earth-shattering Rs 47.1 crore at the worldwide box office from over 3,200 screens. It was declared the biggest opener in Tamil Nadu after Rajinikanth's Kabali, which had minted Rs 21.5 crore in 2016 on its opening day.

The positive word-of-mouth and the controversy around some critical comments on GST and demonetisation pulled viewers to theatres in large numbers over the next few days. This helped the Tamil film mint Rs 148 crore in its first weekend at the global box office.

The Atlee Kumar-directorial is now at the fifth place in the list of all-time highest-grossing movies of South India by grossing over Rs 251 crore. The list is dominated by multilingual films, with the two-part Baahubali series in the first two positions for minting over Rs 1,700 crore and Rs 600 crore at the global box office.

Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Kabali are in the third and fourth positions, having earned more than Rs 290 crore, Rs 286 crore, respectively.

Mersal has Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen, besides Bijay, in the lead.