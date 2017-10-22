Director Atlee Kumar's Mersal has crossed $1 million mark at the US box office in just four days and emerged as the highest grossing film for Vijay in the country, beating his previous record of Theri.

Mersal was premiered in 250 screens in 150 locations across North America on October 17. A day before its release, the movie was premiered in a large number of cinema halls on Tuesday and received fantastic response. Having collected $403,900, the film became the biggest opener of 2017 after Baahubali.

The Atlee Kumar-directed action drama received good response from the viewers in the country and the word of mouth helped it go on strength to strength in the days followed. Mersal starring Vijay, Samantha, Nithya Menen and Kajal Aggarwal, went on a record-breaking spree and set new benchmarks.

Mersal has collected approximately $1,169,568 at the US box office in four days. Its day-wise breakup is $403,900 on Tuesday premieres $123,432 on Wednesday, $132,181 on Thursday, $204,574 on Friday and $305,481 on Saturday.

Mersal has become the second movie of Vijay to cross $1 million mark at the US box office. In four days, the movie has shattered the lifetime record of Theri, which was the highest grossing film for Vijay with its collection $1.128 million in the country. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#Mersal collects $305,481 from 138 North American locations and total gross is $1,169,568. Crosses life time US biz of #Theri ($1.128M)! "

However, Mersal has also done wonders in other parts of the globe and crossed mark of Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office in just three days. It has become the fifth movie to achieve this feat after Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri and Bairavaa. The film is expected to surpass the mark of Rs 200 crore gross in its lifetime.