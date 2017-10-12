The advance booking for Vijay's Mersal has kick-started despite uncertainty over the release due to the ongoing Kollywood strike. Interestingly, the pre-booking has not commenced in Chennai or any part of Tamil Nadu, but in a place which is considered to be a stronghold of Ilayathalapathy.

Well, the advance booking for Mersal has started in Bengaluru and Rex Theatre in Brigade Road is the first exhibitor to sell the tickets online. It commenced on Wednesday evening (October 11) for five shows with the first show being started at 7 am on October 18.

The tickets are selling fast and the exhibitor has almost sold tickets for the first two shows of the day.

After much negotiations, the theatrical rights of Mersal have been reportedly acquired by Horizon Studio, which had recently released movies like Vikram Vedha and Karuppan for Rs 5.5 crore.

Vijay has a good fan following in Karnataka and his movies have often done well at the box office.

On the other hand, the Kollywood and the Tamil Nadu government are at the loggerheads over the newly-introduced entertainment tax. The industry went on a protest last week by not releasing any new films and it has entered the second week. A screenshot of the 7 am show can be seen below:

The issue needs to be solved at the earliest as it would not help Mersal in any way as it hits the screens in less than a week.

Meanwhile, the makers are confident of a hassle-free release of Mersal and they have announced that the film will see the light of the day in over 3,200 screens worldwide.

Mersal reunites Vijay with Atlee Kumar after their superhit Theri. Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen are the female leads in the flick.