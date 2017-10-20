Vijay's Mersal has got an earth-shattering opening at the worldwide box office. The average to good reviews have ensured the Tamil movie to make wonderful business at the domestic as well as overseas centres in two days.

The early estimations coming from the trade experts indicate that Mersal has minted over Rs 70 crore in two days. The exact figures are yet to be revealed and it is just a gross estimation from the trade experts.

The complete break up of collections of the day two will be out later in the day.

On the opening day, Mersal has grossed Rs 47.1 crore at the worldwide box office. In Tamil Nadu alone, it raked in Rs 24.8 crore with distributors' share of Rs 14.1 crore. It is now declared as the bigger opener in Tamil Nadu of all time, as per Andhra Box Office.

The rise in the ticket price and the Diwali holiday helped the movie to do such a fantastic business, opine trade experts. Mersal is expected to continue its good run for a few days keeping the long holiday in mind.

Mersal has replaced the Tamil Nadu opening-day record of Kabali, which minted Rs 21.5 crore on the opening day. Ajith's Vivegam, which raked in Rs 16.5 crore on the first day, has been pushed to the third place.

Here is the list of top seven biggest openers in Tamil Nadu

Movie Name Collection Mersal Rs 24.8 crore Kabali Rs 21.5 crore Vivegam Rs 16.25 crore Vedalam 15.5 crore Theri Rs 13.1 crore Lingaa Rs 12.8 crore Kaththi Rs 12.5 crore

Among the overseas centres, Mersal has done well in the US, Malaysia and Australia.

Mersal has made a pre-release business of Rs 156 crore from the sale of theatrical, audio and other rights. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights have been sold to Rs 70 crore. Read The Complete Story of Pre-Release Business.

Here is the break-up of collection of first day:

Area Distributor Share Gross Tamil Nadu Rs 14.1 crore 24.8 crore Kerala Rs 2 crore Rs 4.5 crore Karnataka Rs 2.2 crore Rs 5 crore Rest of India Rs 20 lakh Rs 60 lakh Total Collection in India Rs 18.5 crore Rs 34.9 crore North America Rs 1.45 crore Rs 3.2 crore Rest of the World Rs 4.05 crore Rs 9 crore Worldwide Total Rs 24 crore Rs 47.1 crore

Note: The box office numbers provided above are based on different reports and it may not be 100 percent accurate.

Atlee Kumar's film presents Vijay in triple roles with Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen as the female leads. The film has won whole-hearted appreciation for its brilliant first half, while a section of audience have criticised the dragging second half.