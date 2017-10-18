Vijay's Mersal has got a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie, which hit the screens on Wednesday, 18 October, has been overwhelmingly received by the fans of Ilayathalapathy resulting in an earth-shattering opening.

The Kollywood film, which has Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in the female leads, has reportedly been released in over 550 screens in Tamil Nadu. The advance booking in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu met with stupendous response, indicating that Mersal would get a fantastic start at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The early response coming from trade analysts say Mersal enjoyed nearly cent percent occupancy rates in prime centres and an average of 75-85 percent in the smaller centres.

The traders are predicting Mersal to beat many records. Notably, they are confident of the flick surpassing the first-day collection of Baahubali 2, which grossed Rs 11 crore with a net income of Rs 9.2 crore on the first day in Tamil Nadu.

It is also predicted that Mersal would become the biggest opener in Vijay's career. His previous best was Theri, which had collected Rs 13.5 crore on the first day.

However, it has to be seen whether the Atlee-directorial film would be able to beat the opening-day records of Rajinikanth's Kabali (Rs 21.5 crore) and Ajith's Vivegam (Rs 16.25), which are in the top two positions.

Meanwhile, Mersal has opened to fairly positive reviews. The critics and audience have lavishly praised the flawless first half, while a section of audience have disliked the dragging second half. Yet the industry experts feel that the movie should be a winner as it has the content, which will be loved by the family audience.