Vijay's Mersal is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. The Tamil movie has breached the Rs 200 crore mark and become the biggest hit of Kollywood in 2017.

In 14 days, Mersal has minted over Rs 210 crore with distributors' share of about Rs 109 crore at the worldwide box office. In Tamil Nadu alone, the Vijay-starrer has grossed Rs 109.7 crore with estimated distributors' share of Rs 61 crore.

Kerala has become the second biggest centre for Vijay in India by grossing Rs 14.8 crore with estimated distributors' share of Rs 6.5 crore.

Mersal has grossed Rs 12.35 crore in Karnataka with estimated distributors' share of Rs 5.7 crore. It has collected about Rs 3 crore from rest of India with estimated distributors' share of Rs 1 crore.

Among the overseas centres, Mersal has collected big in Malaysia and the US where it has minted Rs 17.5 crore and Rs 11 crore, respectively. From other parts of the world, it has minted around Rs 42 crore.

Here, find the area-wise breakup of collections:

Area Distributors' Share Gross Tamil Nadu Rs 61 crore Rs 109.7 crore Kerala Rs 6.5 crore Rs 14.8 crore Karnataka Rs 5.7 crore Rs 12.35 crore Rest of India Rs 1 crore Rs 3 crore Total Collection in India Rs 74.2 crore Rs 139.85 crore Overseas Rs 33.8 crore Rs 70.3 crore Worldwide Total Rs 108 crore Rs 210.15

The Atlee Kumar-directorial, which has Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen, is expected to surpass the collection of Vikram's I to find a place in the top five grosser of South India.

Mersal has already become the biggest hit in Vijay's career and is placed in the sixth position at the all-time highest grossing film of South India after Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,700+ crore), Baahubali 1 (Rs 600+ crore), Enthiran (around Rs 290 crore), Kabali (around Rs 286 crore) and I (Rs 240 crore).