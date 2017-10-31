Vijay's Mersal has come out with flying colours at the Chennai box office. With no competition from any big film, the collection of the Atlee Kumar-directorial movie remained solid in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the second weekend, Mersal had 453 shows in Chennai from which it has raked in Rs 2.35 crore, reports Behindwoods. Compared to the first weekend, the shows have not been reduced to a large extent and the business too has not seen a huge dip.

In the first weekend, Mersal had minted Rs 3.90 crore from the 5-day weekend. By the end of 12 days, the total collection of the movie at the Chennai box office stands at Rs 11.96 crore.

Hollywood flick Geostorm is in the second position by raking in Rs 59.77 lakh from 165 shows. It is considered to be a good start for an English film.

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, which could not release in Chennai during Deepavali festival, has hit the screens and earned good revenue. It has collected Rs 26.74 lakh from 78 shows.

Meyaadha Maan has entered the second weekend by doing a decent business. It has earned Rs 23.42 lakh from 93 shows to take its total tally to Rs 79.41 lakh. It garnered good reviews and was predicted to do well. But the movie has not able to pull the viewers in big numbers to theatres.

Hindi movie Golmaal Again has raked in Rs 22.02 lakh from 60 shows to take its 10-day total collection to Rs 81.39 lakh.

Telugu film Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi has got a decent start by earning Rs 12.60 lakh from 45 shows, English film Blade Runner 2049 has collected Rs 3.83 lakh from 15 shows and the collection of Chennayil Oru Naal 2 has completely dropped in its second weekend.

The Sarath Kumar-starrer has collected less than a lakh to take its total collection to Rs 23.52 lakh.