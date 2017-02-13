German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled G 650 Landaulet, a stylish G-Class avatar limited to 99 units and to be sold via Maybach sub-brand. The four-seat Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is set to make its public debut at the Geneva motor early next month.

The new limited run model combines ultimate luxury of Maybach brand and off-road prowess of the G-Class in a semi-convertible SUV avatar. With a length of 5345mm, a wheelbase of 3428 mm, a height of 2235mm and almost half a metre of ground clearance, the G 650 Landaulet is based around the long-wheelbase G-Class with the widened body.

While the driver and front passenger are accommodated under the closed roof, the rear passengers can open large folding top at the press of a button. The rear passengers also get individual single seats. An electrically operated optional glass partition separates the rear compartment from the driver's section and the glass can be changed from transparent to opaque at the press of a button. The rear seats borrowed from the S-Class has massage function including with heat and it can be fully reclined. In addition, the glass partition accommodates two 10-inch high-resolution media displays of the individual entertainment system.

The upholstery is a high-grade design affair with diamond stitching, which is in all cases two-tone and available in four trim colours. Buyers have the choice to choose between three different matching colours for the fabric top as well as four attractive designo paint finishes, including a matt finish. The 22-inch 5‑twin-spoke light-alloy wheels boasts of Landaulet lettering embossed into the rim flanges. Electrically controlled side foot step, front and rear under-ride guards and large wheel-arch flares in carbon-fibre are the other major additions in the G 650 Landaulet. The new model also boast of portal axles that provide ample ground clearance of 450 millimetres, allowing the open-top all-terrain vehicle to negotiate with extreme off-roading similar to the AMG G 63 6x6 and G 500 4x4.

The new Maybach member is powered by the Mercedes-AMG 6.0-litre V12 twin turbo unit that also does duty in the G65 AMG. The mill will develop 630hp of power and 1000Nm of torque in the G 650 Landaulet. The company is yet to announce other techspecs and pricing of the G 650 Landaulet.