The box office collection of Vivek Athreya's Mental Madhilo starring Sree Vishnu and Nivetha Pethuraj is likely to be hit by its piracy: The full movie is available for free but illegal download on a few websites.

Written by Vivek Athreya, Mental Madhilo tells a simple romantic story in a thrilling way. The movie was released on November 24 and has been successful in winning the hearts of both viewers and critics. The film opened to good response and is making good collections at the worldwide box office.

The word of mouth for Mental Madhilo is so strong that even non-Telugu-speaking people are flocking to the theatres.

Vasuki Bhaskar‏ (@vasukibhaskar) tweeted: "Laughed enough watching #MentalMadhilo a feel good, new age rom.com. Felt like I stepped in n out of their lives. Cheers! To our girl @NPethuraj in a way so natural performance. Brilliant. Love 2 entire team 4m chennai. ❤️ [sic]"

This strong word of mouth was expected to boost its collection at the box office in the coming days. However, some miscreants have apparently recorded the complete movie during its screening in a theatre and leaked it online for free download, all on the second day of its release.

The full movie spread like wildfire and is now available for download on a number of websites.

The makers of Mental Madhilo, who had taken all precautionary measures to curb piracy, are keeping a constant watch on the internet and trying their best to take get the pirated copies taken down.

Mental Madhilo was made on budget of Rs 1 crore, and its theatrical rights were sold for fancy prices. Considering the word of mouth, none on earth can stop it from becoming a superhit at the box office.

However, the full movie download is likely to eat away a portion of the profits for its producers and distributors.