Melon Music Awards 2017 kicks off in few minutes with star-studded performances from popular K-Pop boy bands, including EXO and BTS.

Girl groups Twice, Red Velvet and GFriend are also preparing to set the stage of Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on fire with their performances.

Check out all the updates of the award show below as and when it happens:

5.56 pm KST: EXO Ls wait for the live on stage performances of their favourite K-Pop idols

5.50 pm KST: K-Pop fans desperately wait for red carpet arrivals

My view from Melon Music Awards! Let’s give EXO another daesang tonight! pic.twitter.com/qEk3m7aK1v — Kari✩HappyYeollieDay (@xiu_ka_rista) 2 December 2017

5.30 pm KST: MMA 2017 kick starts with red carpet arrivals

5.25 pm KST: The countdown for red carpet arrivals begins

Waiting for the 2017 Melon Music Awards https://t.co/RnqOkn6REG — naaadmd ✨ (@naaadmd) 2 December 2017

5.20 pm KST: The red carpet arrivals kicks off in 10 minutes

5.15 pm KST: The red carpet arrivals will kick-start in 15 minutes.

5.07 pm KST: BTS Army and EXO Ls send their love and support to the band members.

BTS had the whole AMAs & U.S promos yet still managed to find time to practice for like 5 performances + extra dance breaks in MAMA & now they're off to Melon Music Awards. Their constant hustle & drive is inspiring but I hope they rest. — Mare | 3rd Daesang (@Mare3097) 1 December 2017

EXO's nominated in these categories for Melon Music Awards 2017



? Best Artist Award - EXO

? Best Album Award - The War

? Best Song Award - Kokobop

? Best Dance Track Award - Kokobop

? Netizen Popularity Award - EXO

? Best Rap/Hip Hop Award - Nosedive by CHEN



ALL 1ST PLACE pic.twitter.com/HL9z7wFiWb — 준면 수호 '^' (@kimjunmyeonnews) 2 December 2017

5.00 pm KST: The ninth annual star-studded award show kick-starts in 30 minutes.

4.47 pm KST: K-Pop fans are desperately waiting to watch EXO, BTS, Red Velvet, Twice, Black Pink and Wanna One walk the red carpet.