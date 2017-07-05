First Lady of US Melania Trump has again shut her haters after she wore a stunning royal blue Esteban Cortazar for the Fourth of July celebrations at the White House. Melania and US President Donald Trump, both dressed in blue and white, attended the event hosted for the military families.

For her appearance, the first lady went ahead with a fit-and-flare royal blue and white dress. The dress, which is priced at $1,477, came with a scoop neck and thick straps. The broad white border at the bottom of the dress gave it an elegant look.

She kept her hair open with a middle part and accessorised to her minimum with nothing more than a diamond ring. Melania completed her look with white Christian Louboutin pumps.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Later, the first lady took to Twitter to wish everyone Happy Independence Day. "We are the land of the free because of the brave. Thank you to the heroes who serve!"

".@POTUS & I were honored to host members of military & families for a picnic at the @whitehouse this evening. #HappyIndependenceDay," she tweeted after the event.

"Thank you to the @USNavy Country Current & @USArmy Down Range bands for performing at tonight's picnic to honor the military. #Happy4th."

On the Fourth of July, Donald and Melania greeted the military families and thanked the servicemen and servicewomen for their contribution.

"Each of you here today represents that rare combination of patriotism, virtue and courage. At this moment your brothers and sisters in arms are posted around the globe, fighting our enemies and standing watch to protect our nation, they are fighting for us," he told the crowd.

"We are thanking them, praying for them and saluting them for their selfless sacrifice."