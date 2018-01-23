The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Meizu has recently launched its Meizu M6S smartphone. Now, the company is looking forward to unveiling a new smartphone – Meizu Plus 15 – on company's 15th anniversary.

It's been reported that the Meizu will launch its anniversary phone in February during China's Spring Festival. The Meizu Plus 15 will be a special edition smartphone and it's expected to hit the smartphone market sometime in March.

From the leaked images, we can figure out that the Meizu Plus 15 will come with narrow bezels on three sides of the smartphone. The top bezel will be a bit thicker than the remaining three in order to house the front camera along with proximity and other sensors.

It seems that the special edition phone will sport a dual-camera setup on the back along with a fingerprint scanner or a laser focus module. The new Meizu flagship will be backed by Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 8895 chipset.

The leak also indicates that the Meizu 15 Plus will come with a price tag of 3,599 Yuan (approximately $562). China's Spring Festival is only three weeks away and we can expect to hear more about this phone soon.

There are several other smartphones available in the market in the same range. For example, OnePlus 5T comes in the same price range. OnePlus 5T comes in two variants -- one with 64GB, along with 6GB RAM and another with 128GB with 8GB RAM. So we can expect at least 6GB of RAM with the latest Meizu flagship phone.

However, we still have to wait for the official release of the Meizu Plus 15 because all these are speculations and the company officials have not made any statement about the smartphone.