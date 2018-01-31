Meizu is said to be planning for its forthcoming smartphone – Meizu 15 Plus – which is expected to be launch on company's 15th anniversary. The new leak comes with the latest live images of the smartphone.

Previous report and render suggests that this will be the first smartphone by the company to sport an edge-to-edge display. The latest leaks come up with the first live images of the Meizu 15 Plus which showcases the non-existing bezels on the three sides of the smartphone. The image of the front panel of the phone, resembles the screen of Apple iPhone X with minimal bezels.

Although, there is some tiny amount of bezel on the top of the phone, which is necessary for the placement of the proximate sensors, earpiece and for the front camera setup. This is the first time Meizu 15 Plus has been appeared on the web to reveal its front and the rear design.

According to the leaked images, it seems that the smartphone will sport a dual-camera setup along with a 10-LED ring flash placed vertically on the rear panel, like the one which was seen in the Meizu Pro 6 Plus. However, there is no fingerprint scanner seen on either side of the Meizu 15 Plus.

The front panel is full view display it's not possible to put a scanner on the front unless it's placed under the screen. However, it is expected that the company may incorporate under-display fingerprint sensors or the Face Unlocking feature in the smartphone.

Leaked images also suggest that the Meizu 15 Plus will come with a metallic body design, and the antenna bands are placed on the top and the bottom edges of the rear panel of the phone.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Meizu new flagship is expected to be backed by Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 8895 chipset. The previous leak also indicates that the Meizu 15 Plus will come with a price tag of 3,599 Yuan (approximately $562). China's Spring Festival is only three weeks away and we can expect to hear more about this phone soon.

However, these are still leaks and rumours and it's better to take this with a pinch of salt and wait for the official unveiling of the smartphone by the company.