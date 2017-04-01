Meghana Raj has been signed to play the female lead in Upendra's upcoming Kannada movie, Nagarjuna. This is the first time that she is romancing the Real Star although she was supposed to work on an earlier project with him.

The actress, who is working on multiple projects, confirmed the news to International Business Times and said, "It is an exciting project for me as this is the first time that I am working with an actor/director. Upendra as a person, actor and director is a very interesting character. I am sure I will get to learn a lot of things."

Meghana Raj said she has been a fan of actors, who can also direct, which makes this project all the more exciting for her. It may be recalled that the actress was reportedly offered a film with Uppi, but she now refuses to talk about it as it might hurt the other person involved in the project.

Upendra plays the role of a vigilante in Nagarjuna. "The movie tries to narrate what would happen if a common man takes the law into his hands. The film also sends out a message that people cannot be taken for granted," she pointsout.

Talking about her role, Meghana Raj said she plays a flamboyant girl. "People when they look at my character, the first thing that comes to their mind is that this girl has not been brought up well. She is a wild child, who has no respect for money, but who makes people work for her," she said.

Nagarjuna will go on the floors on Monday. The regular shooting will commence 10 days later.