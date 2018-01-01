It is no secret that the soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle shares a close bond with fellow Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. The two stars have been spotted hanging out together, and Chopra has been vocal about her support towards the Suits actress and her relationship with Prince Harry throughout 2017.

Now that the Quantico star is in London to celebrate the New Year, there is curiosity on whether she will meet Markle and her soon-to-be husband.

Chopra has been keeping her Instagram followers updated with her whereabouts. She recently revealed that she was spending a few days from her break in London with family and friends. The Bollywood-Hollywood actress was in Mumbai last month.

She was in Mumbai for a break and was seen performing at a reputed award function in the city. However, she recently took off with her mother, family and friends to the UK to ring in the New Year. She posted a few pictures from her brunch with friends before sharing a video on her Instagram story showing she was exploring the city on her own.

Family.. #london2017 ❤️???❄️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 31, 2017 at 5:22am PST

The actress also shared a video informing fans she welcomed the New Year afloat on the Thames river.

She wished her fans with the clip featuring the stunning London fireworks. However, the video doesn't feature anyone in particular, not even the actress herself.

While Chopra or the paparazzi in the UK haven't hinted that Chopra and Markle have met, chances are they could take some time out to catch up in London. Daily Mail reported that the royal family visited the church at Sandringham to bid 2017 farewell, but Meghan did not accompany them.

The Queen, along with by Prince Philip and several other royal family members, headed to the church for prayers, but there was no sign of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the venue. Kate Middleton and Prince William weren't present either.

This paves the way for speculations that the soon-to-be-wedded royal couple may have returned to London and Meghan could meet Chopra. However, it is to be noted that there are no reports suggesting Harry and Meghan are indeed back in London, so there are also possibilities that the two actresses could not cross paths during Chopra's stay.

It is no secret that Priyanka Chopra is among Prince Harry's fiancé Meghan Markle's closest friend. Markle has shared photos featuring the actress on her Instagram account, and Chopra too has been vocal about her thoughts regarding the soon-to-be royal.

Ever since the news of Harry and Markle's wedding broke out, there have been several reports suggesting Chopra could be one of the frontrunners for the position of maid of honour or could don the role of a bridesmaid at the royal wedding.

Most of Markle's friends are married, and according to tradition, the bridesmaid is supposed to be unwed. Keeping this tradition in mind, Chopra is the perfect candidate for the job.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will exchange their vows on May 19.