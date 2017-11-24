Kim Dotcom, who is wanted in the US for alleged widespread illegal file sharing on his online file sharing platform Megaupload, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the US government's decision to overturn net neutrality. Dotcom took to Twitter recently to warn that breaking net neutrality would "only accelerate the adoption of a new network."

In the series of tweets, the German entrepreneur also hinted that he is working on building an alternate internet to combat privacy and freedom concerns online. Dotcom has vowed to build his own alternate version of the internet called "MegaNet," which he says will offer users "true Internet Freedom."

"The current corporate internet will be replaced by a better Internet, running on the idle capacity of hundreds of millions of mobile devices," Dotcom said. "Run by the people for the people. Breaking net-neutrality will only accelerate the adoption of a new network."

Dotcom had first teased the idea of MegaNet back in February 2015, when he tweeted that he was working on a "new internet that can't be controlled, censored or destroyed by Governments or Corporations."

The knowledge that government agencies have used the internet to spy on citizens, along with high-profile hacking scandals, has brought online privacy to the forefront of people's minds.

"No more DDoS or hacking. No more censorship. No more spying. All your mobile phones become an encrypted network," he wrote in another tweet from February 2015.

Dotcom,who is currently resisting extradition to the US from New Zealand over alleged copyright infringement, had said in late 2015 that he will help facilitate an unobstructed internet, free from prying eyes through MegaNet, which will operate without an IP address. However, Dotcom's predictions of MegaNet's beta version being rolled out in 2016 fell short.

Dotcom has once again stirred up the excitement by hinting at a potential MegaNet launch in the near future, at a time when the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to kill net neutrality next month.

Back in 2015, the same agency (FCC) had adopted an "open internet order" which prohibited companies from restricting legal internet use or carrying out paid prioritisation for certain services.

"I have been working on this for a long time. Mobile networks and devices will be ready for this in 4-5 years. When it goes live, our dream of true Internet Freedom shall become reality. The upcoming K.im and Bitcache apps can provide the initial critical mass for this new network," Dotcom said in a post.

However, the Megauplaod founder is yet to specify any details about a potential launch. It is still unclear as to when MegaNet will be rolled out publicly and what encryption technology the network will use to protect users from cyber threats.

Meanwhile, the FCC's new position (to kill net neutrality) has been met with a lot of backlash from users, tech companies, and critics alike who argue that rolling back the Obama-era internet regulations will allow internet service providers greater control over what people can see and cannot see online.