Teresa Giudice is a true yogi. The 44-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star flaunted her perfect figure and toned abs in a bikini, all thanks to yoga.

Giudice started practising yoga during her 11-month prison stay in 2015 and she has continued to practice yoga ever since.

"I've been working on a lot of unique poses that really make my mind and body feels great. That's what it's all about," she told Us Weekly in October.

Giudice has been doing yoga five days a week and eats clean to maintain her figure, but even she has cheat days.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star allows herself to indulge once a week.

"When I was younger, I never watched what I ate and I never had to. You are what you eat, and as you get older, you do have to watch. I am Italian. I do eat my pasta once a week, every Sunday," she said.

And it looks like her yoga is seriously paying off. On Wednesday, she posted a photo on Instagram and showed off her bikini body in Boca Raton, Florida. Giudice looked smoking hot in the teal bikini with bejeweled body chain.

"Loving the Sun #yoga #vitamind #namaste," she captioned the image.

Giudice's yoga skills have definitely helped her gain control over her body.

"I wish I would have done this years ago," she said earlier. "I've never been flexible before, and now I'm really becoming more flexible, which I love," she added.