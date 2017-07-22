Abhishek Prasad, a 37-year-old software engineer and a musician, underwent a surgery to get rid of a rare neurological disorder 'guitarist dystonia'. During the entire surgery, Prasad was fully awake and was playing the guitar as the problem only occurred when he tried playing the instrument.

The doctors say the 'rare disorder' occurs to 1% among professional musicians. Prasad is the 8th musician the world over & first in India to undergo such a complex surgery.

Isn't Prasad the perfect example to "Live with passion!"

Check out the video.