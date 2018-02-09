Gear up fashion aficionados! New York Fashion Week is here. The semi-annual fashion event kick-started on Wednesday, February 7.

This year the breakout star of the show is a five-month-old kid named Zola who has stolen the limelight, on the first day of the mega fashion event while showcasing the Collina Strada AW18 collection. The brand is known for its inventive shapes in everyday wardrobe staples.

The little munchkin was carried by his father Geroge Okeny on the runway, who is also a model. Okeny donned an orange crushed velvet suit while the little Zola was seen wearing nothing but an orange-colored panty embellished with a sparkling brooch.

According to New York Post, Zola's mother Yanil Gough watched him from the backstage. She is a model scout by profession.

Babies as young as Zola can be rarely seen on the runway, but the moment she hit the ramp she grabbed the spotlight and became the breakout star.

Speaking of kids, earlier we have seen The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's children walking the runway at New York Fashion Week in September 2016.

Teresa's daughters Milania (10) and Audriana (7) and Melissa's kids Antonia (11) and Joey (6) nailed it in the Rookie USA Presents Kids Rock! fashion show during New York Fashion Week 2016.

This year New York Fashion Week will showcase the fall/winter 2018 collections of New York designers as well as those who have elected to present their collections in the city.

The men's collections have been presented at NYFW on the first day itself by Belgian superstar designer Raf Simons. Ever since he made his debut at Calvin Klein, he has been the talk of the fashion industry.