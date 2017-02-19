Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Sai Dharam Tej, Radhika Sarath Kumar and Suhasini are set to appear on megastar Chiranjeevi-hosted TV show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 4 (MEK 4).

Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu is a hit Telugu reality TV show, and its fourth season, which marks the debut of Chiranjeevi as a host, started airing from February 13. The show has received fantastic response from the audience in its opening week. The bosses of Star Maa have planned to take its popularity to greater heights this season and they are bringing in a host of celebrity guests on this show in the coming days.

They have given enough hints about this in the teaser of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 4, released on the official Twitter account of Star Maa. Besides video, they also wrote: "Megastar's Magical Moments with Celebrities in #MeeloEvaruKoteeswarudu...Coming Soon!!! #MEKwithMegastar #Vivo."

The 50-second-long video of MEK 4 shows that Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Sai Dharam Tej, Radhika Sarath Kumar and Suhasini Maniratnam will feature on the show in the coming days. As per the teaser, they will appear in three different episodes and Chiranjeevi's comedy timing is set to highlight these episodes. The megastar is even seen shaking legs with these celebrity guests in the video.

Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu appeared on MEK 4 to promote their latest outing Ghazi and their special episode is expected to be aired on Sunday evening. Sai Dharam Tej will promote his movie Winner on MEK 4, but it is not clear when his special episode will be telecast. The makers are yet to reveal the telecast date of Radhika Sarath Kumar and Suhasini Maniratnam's episode.

If we are to go by reports, Victory Venkatesh will appear on MEK 4 for the promotions of his movie, Guru. Nagarjuna, who hosted the first three seasons of MEK, made it to the show with actress Pragya Jaiswal as part of the publicity of Namo Venkatesaya. His episode was aired on February 16.