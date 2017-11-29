Producer Dil Raju has announced the release date of Nani and Sai Pallavi film MCA, aka Middle Class Abbayi, which will clash with Akhil Akkineni's Hello and Allu Sirish's Okka Kshanam at the box office.

MCA, aka Middle Class Abbayi, features Nani and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles and is a romantic comedy written and directed by Sriram Venu. The film unit has completed the shooting except for a couple of songs. Dil Raju is co-producing the movie with Sirish and Lakshman under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Dil Raju has announced that MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi is all set for a grand worldwide release on December 21. Speaking on the occasion, producer Dil Raju said: "Sri Venkateswara Creations has delivered five hits like Shatamanam Bhavati, Nenu Local, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, Fidaa and Raja The Great in this year. And MCA will be a double hat-trick film for us."

Talking about the lead actors, the producer said: "The film's output has come out really well and we are very much confident about Nani scoring much bigger hit than our previous combination film Nenu Local. Sai Pallavi who starred in our successful project Fidaa has paired opposite Nani, whereas Bhumika will be seen in a crucial role in the movie."

"Devi Sri Prasad who provided wonderful music for Nenu Local has scored music for MCA as well. Recently released title track has got overwhelming response. Director Sriram Venu who penned a winning story is presenting Nani in brand new avatar in the film. MCA will surely be a special film for Nani who's attaining back to back hits. The remaining two songs will be shot in Spain," Dil Raju added.

The producer revealed that MCA will be released as Christmas treat for the Telugu audience. "The balance production work will be wrapped up in 4 days. After completing all the formalities including censor, we will be releasing MCA worldwide grandly on December 21st," he added.

However, Akhil Akkineni's Hello and Allu Sirish's Okka Kshanam are also scheduled for Christmas release and they will clash with MCA, which might face the problem of unavailablity of enough number of theatres. It should be seen whether it will really become the double hat-trick film for the producer.