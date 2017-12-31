MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) has crossed $1-million mark at the US box office in 10 days making it the third film for Nani to achieve this feat in 2017 after Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori.

The Dil Raju-produced film opened to fantastic response with the premieres on December 21 and made a good collection in North America, despite clashing with Hero and getting negative reviews. MCA collected $943,941 (Rs 6.03 crore) at the US box office in the eight-day-extended first week.

Noted Indian film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #MiddleClassAbbayi #MCA is set to cross $ 1 million in USA... Wed + Thu $ 423,361, Fri $ 109,580, Sat $ 112,966, Sun $ 79,914, Mon $ 92,728, Tue $ 66,747, Wed $ 33,316, Thu $ 25,329, Total: $ 943,941 [₹ 6.03 cr], @Rentrak"

The Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer, which clashed with Okka Kshanam and 2 Countries in the second week, need to collect over $46,000 to cross the $1 million mark in the country. As per early estimates, MCA has collected $58,432 at the US box office on its second Friday and Saturday, taking its 10-day total collection to $1,002,373 in the country.

Idlebrain Jeevi, a popular Telugu film critic and trade expert, tweeted, "#MCA crosses $1M. Natural star @NameisNani creates a fantastic record by having 3 million dollar films in an year in USA. And it's his 7th consecutive film with a minimum of half million dollar collection in USA. Nani is a big S*T*A*R in USA "

So far, two of Nani's movies — Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori — made it to the $1 million club in 2017. MCA is emerging as the third one for the young actor, who is now flying high on hat-trick success. Here is the list of Nani's highest grossing films at the US box office.