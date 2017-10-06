A few months ago, it was revealed that Warner Bros is looking at reviving the Matrix. The blockbuster series which racked in some astonishing numbers at the box office is in the works for a reboot.

As soon as Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, fans took to Twitter expressing their concern about breathing life into the hit series again. And now, Keanu Reeves has broken his silence on the reboot.

Also Read: Bride of Frankenstein: THIS 'Wonder'ful actress to replace Angelina Jolie in reboot?



Reeves attended the New York Comic Con to interact with fans and to present his upcoming movie Replicas, and fans couldn't stop themselves from asking his reaction on the reboots report. As soon as the question was asked, Comic Book reports that the crowd erupted into jeers.

Holding out the microphone to capture the hiss, it looked like the actor agreed with the reaction. "Remaking The Matrix. I don't know. Maybe it's... I don't know anything about it," he said reacting to the question. This reaction hints that Reeves might not be interested in a cameo, leave alone a full-fledged role in the Warner Bros movie.

While this reaction is something fans online will welcome, writer Zak Penn, who is in-charge of penning down the reboot story, assured fans that it is not a rehash project, provided he is the one overseeing it.

"All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT the Matrix. People who know Animatrix and the comics understand," he tweeted as soon as the reboot news broke out. He followed that with the tweet reading: "Can't comment yet except to say that the words "reboot" and "remake" were from an article. Let's stop responding to inaccurate news."

All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT the Matrix. People who know Animatrix and the comics understand. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 15, 2017

Can't comment yet except to say that the words "reboot" and "remake" were from an article. Let's stop responding to inaccurate news. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

It has been speculated that the production house has been eying Michael B Jordan to lead the project. But no confirmation has come from Warner Bros on the project as of now.