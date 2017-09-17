Former Sri Lanka batsman Chamara Silva was banned from all cricket-related activities for two years in the wake of match-fixing allegations during a Tier-B first class match earlier this year.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announcement came after a seven-month inquiry into events of the third day of the Panadura Cricket Club versus Kalutara Physical Culture Club match played from January 23 to 25.

The SLC had initiated a probe whether the match between two clubs of neighbouring towns was fixed after 24 wickets fell on a day and in 13 overs of play while a run rate of over 10 had been maintained.

Silva, who had led Panadura, has been banned for two years from playing, coaching and administrating. He played in 11 Tests and 75 One-Day Internationals (ODI) between 1999 and 2011.

The captain of Kalutara club, Manoj Deshapriyam was also handed the same punishment as that of Silva.

The rest of the players from the two teams and their coaches have been banned for a year. Both clubs will also have to pay a fine of Rs 500,000 each.