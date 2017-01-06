The mastermind behind the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka's Gulshan Thana area in July 2016 has been killed in a raid early on Friday (January 6), police sources in Bangladesh said. At least 22 people, including an Indian, were killed in the attack in the posh location of the Bangladeshi capital on the night of July 1.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen's (JMB) wanted leader Nurul Islam alias Marjan, along with another unidentified extremist, was killed by the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) personnel in Dhaka's Mohammadpur Beribadh area. Marjan had coordinated the cafe attack, said the police.

Five terrorists entered the bakery late in the night of July 1 and took many people, including a number of foreign nationsl, as hostages. A joint commando force was deployed and the attackers were neutralised in a 11-hour seige. All the attackers were citizens of Bangladesh.

The attack has been the worst terror act in the history of Bangladesh.