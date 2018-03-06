A massive fire broke out in a godown of the Eastel Metal Company in Mumbai's Kalachowki area on Tuesday morning.

Mumbai: Fire is at a godown of Eastel Metal Company in Kalachowki. No casualty reported

As it is a congested area, people living in the nearby residential buildings have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

The godown is located in the Dattaram Lad Marg of Lower Parel. At least 16 fire tenders and 12 jumbo tankers are present at the spot and are trying to bring the blaze under control.

Eight fire tenders and six water tankers reached the spot. Fire fighting operation underway

No casualty have been reported.

However, reports said the fire is so enormous that it can be seen from a considerable distance.

Fire breaks out at a building in Kalachowki area, Dattaram Lad Marg in Mumbai.

Senior officials from the fire department have also reached the area and efforts are being made to put out the fire, reported Zee News.

The report also said that the main road leading up to godown has been sealed by Mumbai Police.

Here's a video of the incident:

Fire broke out near Kala chowki, Lower Parel

Last week, a fire also broke out in a chemical factory in Asalfa village in Ghatkopar, a central Mumbai suburb.

A few days ago a fire had broken out at a cosmetic shop in Navi Mumbai. At least, two people were reportedly killed in the accident.

On January 22, two poeple were injured in a fire in Mumbai's Marol area.