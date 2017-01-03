One of the most-anticipated video games of 2017, Mass Effect: Andromeda, is likely to be made compatible with the next-gen Nintendo Switch console. Now, official folks at BioWare have come out with what can be considered as an update regarding the game's speculated debut on Nintendo Switch.

As per an official statement by Micheal Gamble, a producer at BioWare, the company would launch a custom-made version of Mass Effect: Andromeda on Nintendo Switch consoles. But not anytime in the near future. This launch will happen only after the release of Nintendo Switch and based on the degree of demand from gamers owning the console. With this speculation, the rumour hinting at an imminent release of Mass Effect: Andromeda for Nintendo Switch has virtually been trashed.

Nonetheless, the Mass Effect loyalists can anticipate the release of Andromeda specifically for Nintendo Switch in the distant future. Also, loyalists and gamers can raise such a demand and lobby with BioWare intensively to get the action role-playing third-person shooter video game released.

At this juncture, Mass Effect: Andromeda, which was officially announced in June 2015, is slated for a wide release for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is also worth noting that BioWare would showcase key details related to Mass Effect: Andromeda during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017).

[Source: Stevivor via DualShockers].