Italian luxury car maker Maserati has unveiled a new special Ghibli model, the Nerissimo Edition at the ongoing New York International Auto Show. Limited to just 450 units worldwide, the Nerissimo edition celebrates the beauty of black.

The name Nerissimo is an Italian expression for 'extremely black.' The glossy black colour of the car makes the Nerissimo edition edgier and rich in stance. Maserati has extended the dark colour treatment to 20-inch Urano wheels, black door handles, black window trim and black grille detailing. The interior gets black leather with red contrast stitching and gear-shift paddles, INOX sport pedals, red brake calipers and dark mirror interior trim. The sport seats and a sport steering wheel adds to the swagger inside the cabin.

The Nerissimo will be available in Ghibli, Ghibli S and Ghibli S Q4 variants. All models will be equipped with standard blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors and remote start, while the Ghibli S and S Q4 versions of the Nerissimo will additionally be equipped with high-end Harman Kardon stereo systems. Each Nerissimo edition model will bear a badge on the center console with the serial number of the car.

The Maserati Ghibli is available with two 3.0-litre twin turbo V6 petrol engines delivering either 330hp or 410hp and a 3.3-litre diesel that produces 275hp or 250hp depending on the market. Ghibli is the first Maserati production car to be powered by a diesel engine. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard on all models.

Other cars on display at the Modena-based company in the show include two S versions of the Levante SUV, one of which features the Ermenegildo Zegna Edition interior, as well as the Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport and GranTurismo Sport Special Edition.