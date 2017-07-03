Luke Cage might not be Jessica Jones' love interest in the upcoming season as hinted by some leaked set photos of Netflix show. Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter was spotted getting cosy with a new man in the photos.

The new image set proves Jessica Jones has taken a shine to another man as she was seen smiling, snuggling and kissing him. Krysten Ritter has her iconic jacket on and her hair looks shorter.

That being said, the pictures could be from Jessica's past before she became a superhero. The second season of the popular Netflix series will concentrate more on Jessica's super power and how she got them.

Earlier Ritter hinted the second season might end on a cliffhanger as she told Rotten Tomatoes, "I feel like it's a binge show big time. This season maybe even more so than last.

"Even as I'm getting the episodes and reading them on the page, they ramp up so much at the end that it's kinda hard to not want to just dive into the next one! So maybe try and savor it, but be prepared to cancel your weekend plans?"

Apart from her standalone series, Jessica Jones will appear in the superhero crossover series The Defenders along with other Marvel street level superheroes — Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

Jessica Jones season 2 features Krysten Ritter as a private investigator with superhero power, Rachael Taylor as Patricia "Trish" Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, and Janet McTeer.

Jessica Jones season 2 is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2018. Prior to that, The Defenders will premiere on August 18 at 12.01 am PT. New seasons for Luke Cage and Daredevil are also expected to premiere on Netflix in 2018.