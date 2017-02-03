Netflix is busy with a handful of Marvel-based original series, including the first season of Iron Fist, Daredevil, The Defenders and the second season of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are currently premiering on Netflix. Recently, Marvel and Netflix had released a couple of images of Iron Fist.

The new photos portrayed Finn Jones as Danny Rand in the upcoming Marvel's Iron Fist TV series, which premieres next month on Netflix. The official twitter handle also shared a photo of Finn Jones as Danny Rand captioning "Focus. Breath. Strike."

Clearly, Jones will be seen in a plenty of fighting sequences. Last year, he had said that he has to learn "all sorts" of fighting skill due to his role. "There's Kung Fu, wushu, dragon, tiger, monkey; there's so many different forms of martial arts that we're approaching it," he had said.

"It takes a martial artist a lifetime to learn this stuff, and I've had a month. It's been really intense, but really fun. The way I approach it is, it's like learning a dance routine. You learn the steps, you get that in your mind and your body, you learn the choreography, and then you add acting on top of it, and all that development, and then you turn up on the day and you just kick ass," he added.

The series revolves around Finn Jones' Danny Rand. Here is the official synopsis — "Returning to New York City after being missing for years, Daniel Rand fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his incredible kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist."

The photos also reveal the other cast members of the show, including Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum, and Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum.

Jones will later reprise his role as Iron Fist in Marvel's The Defender (the superhero crossover) in which he teams up with other Marvel superheroes Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter)

The full-length trailer is expected to release in two weeks. Iron Fist will premiere on Netflix on March 17, 2017.