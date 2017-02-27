With a few days to go for Marvel's Iron Fist to premiere on Netflix, newer details about the superhuman show are making headlines. In a recent reveal, Finn Jones confirmed that K'un Lun dragon Shou Lao will make a debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe on March 17.

Talking to Empire, Jones said that he met a dragon from the mystical city of K'un Lun. When Danny Rand, the character Jones plays, reveals this information after his return to New York, people think he is insane. While the statement is made as a passing comment, it can be taken into consideration that comic dragon Shou Lao will make an appearance.

But who is Shou Lao? According to the comics, Shou Lao is a dragon located in the city of K'un Lun, where Rand trains to become Iron Fist. The dragon is not a villain character, but those who want to take up the Iron Fist mantle have to defeat Shou Lao. The dragon hosts the power in his heart and anyone who defeats him wins the power.

Ever since the show's cast was announced, the makers have been criticised for choosing the British actor to play the Marvel hero. Fans even took to Twitter to display their dislike towards taking a white actor on board. Jones has finally opened about the controversy and addressed the white-washing controversy admitting that he sees where critics are coming from.

"Danny Rand is not a white saviour. We are human beings on this planet, and we all individually have different attributes. We're not stereotypes, and hopefully, that's what the show does. Hopefully the show doesn't — I don't think it does — deal in stereotypes, which I think people are worried about," he said.

"Right now we live in a culture and a world where we are very unequal in politics, in economics, and in culture. We are being f*cked over massively by the top dudes. I stand up for people, I stand up for people across all borders," he added.

How many episodes: The first season will air 13 episodes, each lasting for an hour.

Premiere date and time: Marvel's Iron Fist premieres with 13 episodes on Netflix on March 17 at 12.01 am PT.