Marvel's Inhumans was announced back in March and the fans were quite excited and looking forward to San Diego Comic-Con 2017 for the first look into the show. The studio did not disappoint fans and unveiled the first footage from the show, revealing a few details from the show.

The new Marvel TV show traces the journey of a royal family with superpowers who argue and fight but stay as far from the human world as possible. The family eventually gets exiled to Hawaii and the show will track the journey of the Inhumans from there on.

While fans were happy that the trailer finally dropped, it was clearly not what they were expecting. Their excitement soon turned to roasting as fans began trolling the new clip. The new trailer shows heroes like Crystal, Lockjaw, Medusa and other characters in their Atillan haven. In sudden change of events, their lives are threatened forcing the family to flee to Earth for survival.

The trailer highlighted bad costume, terrible writing and horrible set designs, turning the most anticipated trailer the worst joke of SDCC.

Along with the trailer release, the makers revealed a few plot details that will help fans follow the show better. The makers reveal that a new language is created for Black Bolt in the series, there is a huge Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. connection building up on the show, Maximus's character is different from his character in the comics and Ellen Woglom will be playing a non-powered original character in the show.

Inhumans will first debut in IMAX on September 1, followed by and on ABC on September 29.

Inhumans trailer:

Here are a few Twitter reactions for the Inhumans trailer:

Go back to Party City, Medusa. The Inhumans budget did you wrong. pic.twitter.com/jsaknDVzVT — Calamity Bannon (@CharlesPulliam) July 21, 2017

Why does Inhumans look so weird? The costumes look weird, Medusa looks terrible, it all just looks cheap and...weird. Best word I got for it — Isadora Darcy (@sneakronicity) July 21, 2017

This is true. But I think it does affect your enjoyment of it - I'll probably watching Inhumans with a prejudice of "ugh cheap xmen show" — Richard (@RTGraves) July 21, 2017

how is anyone excited for inhumans? it looks so bad! — Bill (@billgrant96) July 21, 2017

the inhumans tv show looks like utter shite how did the costume and hair department make it past the pilot christ — abii (@natromanovq) July 21, 2017