Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, seems to be updating the safety features across its entire range in India. After updating its Nexa models — the the S-Cross and the Baleno — with features such as 16-inch gunmetal finish alloy wheels and ISOFIX mounts, Maruti is now said to be getting ready to update the safety features in its popular hatchback, the Swift.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis off to a flying start; garners over 10,000 bookings

The Swift is now expected to get driver-side airbag as standard across all its variants, according to TeamBHP. The company is also likely to offer ISOFIX mounts for child seats in its premium crossover, the S-Cross. Currently, only the top-end ZXi/ZDi variants of the Swift are offered driver-side airbags, while the lower variants get it as optional. The ISOFIX mounts, the car seat attachment used to fix child seat to the car's rear row, are now being offered in models like the Baleno, Ciaz and the Ignis. It is expected to come as a standard fitment in all the future models of Maruti Suzuki.

The latest updates in the Swift and the S-Cross are likely to be announced soon and the new features are expected to come at no additional cost. Maruti is also likely to update its Wagon R line-up in India soon.

The 2017 models of its tall-boy hatchback, the Wagon R, are likely to get a new top-end variant VXI+ trim, while it drops the current model, the Stingray. The 2017 Wagon R models are expected to get dual-tone dashboard with black and beige paint jobs and updated beige fabric upholstery. Under the hood, the new Wagon R is likely to carry over the same 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine of the current model.

Source: TeamBHP