Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker is expected to add at least three more models to Nexa line-up in India this year and among them is also the facelifted avatar of the S-Cross premium crossover.

Maruti has recently rejigged the S-Cross variants, which is sold through Nexa and the rumour is that this is an indication of the arrival of the facelifted model. The S-Cross facelift, which was unveiled earlier this year, is expected to join the Nexa floors in India by mid-2017.

In the new avatar, the S-Cross is expected to host a number of upgrades inside out. From what we have know so far, the S-Cross facelift will get newly styled front fascia with a larger radiator grille and new projector headlamps and the re-worked rear with tail lamps and new bumper.

Inside, the S-Cross facelift will have a slew of new features such as new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching, while the basic layout remains untouched.

Under the hood, S-Cross in India is likely to continue with the same 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units. The 1.3-litre diesel motor churns out 89bhp power and 200Nm torque and 1.6-litre diesel engine tuned to pump out 118bhp and 320Nm. There have been rumours that the S-Cross could get 1.4-litre K-Series petrol engine in India. In the international markets, the S-Cross facelift now gets 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol engine with four-wheel drive (4WD).

Meanwhile, Maruti discontinued the 1.6L Delta and Zeta variants of the S-Cross in India. While all three variants of the 1.3-litre diesel engine are on sale, the 1.6 litre engine version is currently available only in the top-end Alpha 1.6 litre variant.