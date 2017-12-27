Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is reportedly planning to launch a new bigger SUV in India in the coming year. Confirming the developments, RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki hinted that an SUV higher than 4 metres would be launched in India.

Speaking to BloombergQuint, Bhargava without divulging many details about the new SUV said: "We will launch an SUV higher than 4 metres. But it will not happen immediately in the next couple of quarters or even a year. It will take us a little bit longer to launch the SUV."

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire demand goes high; production to be ramped up to 20,000 units

Maruti Suzuki currently has the Vitara Brezza in India, which has become one of the most successful vehicles in the country in a short span short time. Although the company previously had the Grand Vitara in the bigger-SUV segment, the model was not a success and was withdrawn.

Maruti Suzuki now also has the premium crossover S-Cross in the higher-than-4-metre segment. However, the S-Cross caters to a different segment.

The company as of now has not revealed which SUV is coming to the Indian market. It could either be a new model or a model from the global line-up.

Maruti Suzuki is believed to have been testing the new Vitara SUV in India, and rumours are rife that it could be launched in the country in 2018.

The new Vitara is currently sold in the UK with two engine options: 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbocharged petrol and 1.6-litre Fiat Multijet turbocharged diesel engines.

The petrol engine produces 140PS of power and 230 Nm of torque. The diesel engine (which used to power pre-facelift S-Cross) produces 120bhp and 320Nm of torque. If laucnhed, both the engines are expected to be offered in India as well.