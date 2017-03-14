Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the compact crossover from the country's largest carmaker went on sale in India in January this year. The first compact crossover from Maruti's stable has already delivered nearly 15,000 units in the first two months of its launch and the bookings are said to be rising. The Ignis is the third model to be sold through Nexa, the destination for premium cars of Maruti Suzuki in India.

Nexa currently sells—S-Cross, Baleno, Ignis and the Baleno RS. The Nexa dealers told International Business Times India the Ignis currently has waiting period of up to four months in Bengaluru, while the compact crossover enjoys waiting period of up to three months in Delhi and Mumbai. The Ignis is made at Gurgaon plant of the company in Haryana, where the other hot-selling model of Maruti Suzuki, the Vitara Brezza is also produced.

Priced between Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Ignis comes with two engine options — 1.2L VVT petrol and 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine. The petrol as well as the diesel trims come with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology. While the petrol mill in Ignis is tuned to churn out 82bhp of power at 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm at 4200rpm, the diesel mill generates 74bhp of power at 4000 rpm along with a torque of 190Nm at 2000 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes loaded with features such as infotainment system integrated with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and many more. The compact crossover is pitted against Mahindra KUV100 in its segment.

Ignis Price List

Petrol Diesel Variants Price (Rs) Variants Price (Rs) Sigma 4.59 lakh Delta 6.39 lakh Delta 5.19 lakh Zeta 6.91 lakh Zeta 5.75 lakh Alpha 7.80 lakh Alpha 6.69 lakh -- --