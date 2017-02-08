Maruti Ignis, the compact crossover from Maruti Suzuki may just be a month-old in the Indian market but it's revving up the numbers when it comes to the cash registers. If the emerging reports are anything to go by, the Ignis has stuck the right chord with auto-lovers in India clocking nearly 5,000 units of sales in the first month of its launch.

Ignis, the third model to be sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium dealership Nexa, is pitted against Mahindra KUV100. According to a report by GaadiWaadi, Ignis has managed to break the lead of the KUV100 in the first month itself. The Ignis is believed to be garnering greater response at the booking windows and currently has a waiting period of two months.

Priced at Rs 4.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Ignis comes with two engine options — 1.2L VVT petrol and 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine. The petrol as well as the diesel trims come with AGS technology. While the petrol mill in Ignis is tuned to churn out 82bhp of power at 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm at 4200rpm, the diesel mill generates 74bhp of power at 4000 rpm along with a torque of 190Nm at 2000 rpm.

In Nexa, the compact crossover is positioned below the premium hatchback, Baleno, and targets the millennials. It features an infotainment system integrated with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and many more.

Ignis Price List

Petrol Diesel Variants Price (Rs) Variants Price (Rs) Sigma 4.59 lakh Delta 6.39 lakh Delta 5.19 lakh Zeta 6.91 lakh Zeta 5.75 lakh Alpha 7.80 lakh Alpha 6.69 lakh -- --

Petrol Automatic (AGS) Diesel Automatic (AGS) Delta 5.74 lakh Delta 6.94 lakh Zeta 6.30 lakh Zeta 7.46 lakh

Source: GaadiWaadi