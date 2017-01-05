Only a few days stand between auto lovers in India and the highly-anticipated Maruti Suzuki Ignis before it goes on sale in the country on January 13. The compact crossover from the country's largest carmaker is already open for online bookings on the Nexa website for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The Ignis, the third model to go on sale through Maruti's Nexa, the premium dealership in India, is expected to get a price tag starting at around Rs 5.5 lakh. It will lock horns not only with the other models like Mahindra KUV100 in its segment, but also with the leaders in the hatchback segment. The Ignis has a waiting period of up to eight weeks, according to CarandBike. While the petrol variants of the Ignis ask for a delivery period of up to six weeks, the diesel variants command a delivery period of up to eight weeks.

The Ignis, which will come with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre diesel mill under the hood, will be offered in four variants — Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. While the petrol engine of the Ignis is expected to churn out a power output of 84bhp and 115Nm, the diesel mill is expected to give 74bhp of power and 190Nm peak torque. Both the engines will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission. An automated manual transmission (AMT) will be offered in the petrol Delta and Zeta variants.

The Ignis will get LED projector headlamps and DRLs, alloy wheels, touchscreen Smart Play infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control and push button start. The Ignis will be available in both monotone and duel-tone paint shades like the Vitara Brezza.